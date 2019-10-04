UFC News: Dana White reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov needs to do to get Georges St. Pierre fight

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been vocal about his desire to face all-time great Georges St. Pierre. When talking on Instagram Live, (via MMA Fighting), Dana White was asked about a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and GSP, the multi-division World Champion.

Dana White expressed his excitement for the potential match-up, not ruling it out the same way GSP's coach Firas Zahabi has. However, the UFC President did reveal what Khabib needs to do first.

"I think right now he's ten pounds lighter than Khabib is"

When talking on Instagram Live, Dana White revealed that the Tony Ferguson fight must happen first for Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian UFC Lightweight Champion is currently 28-0 in his MMA career and has two successful title defenses to his name.

Tony Ferguson is on a 12-fight win streak and UFC will be attempting to make a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson for the fifth time. Dana White said:

“Tony fight has to happen first."

"Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib and obviously if Khabib wins that fight, the GSP fight would be a fun fight to make for sure.”

When asked about the recent Instagram post where GSP mentioned being on a 75-hour water fast, White was impressed and revealed that GSP is not only skinny right now, but he is around ten pounds lighter than Khabib.

“He just did like a cleanse or something. He’s in ridiculous shape still but he’s super lean. I think right now he’s ten pounds lighter than Khabib is. Something like that, somebody told me, so that’s pretty crazy.”

As mentioned, it all boils down to GSP and his team. Firas Zahabi stated in June that GSP would return with the right offer but recently ruled it out, stating that the "ship has sailed".

Either way, Khabib Nurmagomedov's future is going to be exciting. We urge anyone not to look past the Ferguson fight as it's going to be a fight of the year contender.

