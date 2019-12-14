UFC News: Dana White reveals why Conor McGregor is likely to get a title shot ahead of Justin Gaethje

Soumik Datta 14 Dec 2019

Dana White (right) with Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White recently sat down for an interview with ESPN and during the conversation, White revealed why his promotion is all set to give Conor McGregor the next shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Lightweight Championship ahead of Justin Gaethje, that is if McGregor comes out victorious against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Conor McGregor's influence in the UFC

Interacting with ESPN, Dana White pointed out Conor McGregor's major accomplishments and his influence in the UFC as an overall fighter, as the UFC President recalled McGregor's infamous loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.

Additionally, White also noted that Gaethje has been slowly making the climb up the rankings in the UFC Lightweight Division but has also declined a lot of fights that have been offered to him. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“C’mon guys, look what Conor’s done over the last however many years. Then he loses to Khabib (Nurmagomedov) in a fight that was – when you talk about bad blood – it’s like the next level of bad blood. Gaethje was on his way up, too. We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken, either. So Conor’s in line next for (a title) fight if he beats ‘Cowboy.'”- Dana White said.

When is McGregor vs Cerrone?

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is set to take place on the 18th of January, whereas, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be defending the UFC Lightweight Title next against Tony Ferguson in 2020, as well.