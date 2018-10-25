UFC News: Dana White says Brock Lesnar could be at ringside at UFC 230

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 25 Oct 2018, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar (left) with Dana White

What's the story?

According to UFC President Dana White, former Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, whose next fight in the Octagon is yet to be confirmed, could apparently make a surprise cameo appearance at ringside next month during UFC 230.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar made his much-awaited return to the UFC earlier this year at UFC 226 when he stormed the cage and got into a confrontation with new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, right after his historic win over Stipe Miocic at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lesnar, who last competed in the Octagon back in 2016 against Mark Hunt, is currently still committed to the WWE, as he prepares himself to challenge for the vacant WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where 'The Beast' will lock horns with Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with ESPN's Ben Okamoto, Dana White stated that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Lesnar could be in New York City on the 3rd of November, given that 'The Beast Incarnate' is eager to get a closer look at the upcoming Heavyweight Title fight between DC and Derrick Lewis. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

Dana White stated the following:

"That’s not guaranteed, we haven’t talked about it or anything, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he called and said, ‘I’m coming to the fight.’ I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon.”

What's next?

Lesnar's next appearance on WWE TV is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of November in Saudi Arabia, whereas UFC 230 takes place one day after, on the 3rd of November, 2018 in NYC.

It'll be really interesting to see if Lesnar is actually capable of heading to Madison Square Garden right after his scheduled Universal Title match in Saudi Arabia a day prior.