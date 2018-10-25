×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UFC News: Dana White says Brock Lesnar could be at ringside at UFC 230 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:10 IST

Brock Lesnar (left) with Dana White
Brock Lesnar (left) with Dana White

What's the story?

According to UFC President Dana White, former Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, whose next fight in the Octagon is yet to be confirmed, could apparently make a surprise cameo appearance at ringside next month during UFC 230.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar made his much-awaited return to the UFC earlier this year at UFC 226 when he stormed the cage and got into a confrontation with new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, right after his historic win over Stipe Miocic at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lesnar, who last competed in the Octagon back in 2016 against Mark Hunt, is currently still committed to the WWE, as he prepares himself to challenge for the vacant WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where 'The Beast' will lock horns with Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with ESPN's Ben Okamoto, Dana White stated that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Lesnar could be in New York City on the 3rd of November, given that 'The Beast Incarnate' is eager to get a closer look at the upcoming Heavyweight Title fight between DC and Derrick Lewis. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

Dana White stated the following:

"That’s not guaranteed, we haven’t talked about it or anything, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he called and said, ‘I’m coming to the fight.’ I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon.”

What's next?

Lesnar's next appearance on WWE TV is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of November in Saudi Arabia, whereas UFC 230 takes place one day after, on the 3rd of November, 2018 in NYC.

It'll be really interesting to see if Lesnar is actually capable of heading to Madison Square Garden right after his scheduled Universal Title match in Saudi Arabia a day prior.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 230 Brock Lesnar Dana White UFC News
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Dustin Poirier ruled out of UFC 230 against...
RELATED STORY
Why Cormier Fighting Lewis and Lesnar Could Be the Best...
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Daniel Cormier Postpones WWE Position...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 News: Daniel Cormier "Not 100%" For Title Fight...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Valentina Shevchenko has a new opponent for the...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Daniel Cormier threatens to put...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview: Early Preview and Top Fights to look...
RELATED STORY
Derrick Lewis' 5 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White not too keen on booking another Nate...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Dana White says UFC is worth $7 billion
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us