WWE News: Universal Championship match announced for Crown Jewel following Roman Reigns' relinquishment

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News // 23 Oct 2018, 07:01 IST

The show must go on at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns made the heartbreaking decision to relinquish his Universal Championship this week on Monday Night Raw when it was revealed that The Big Dog was fighting a fresh battle with Leukemia that would force him to step aside for the foreseeable future.

This gave WWE a fresh headache when it came to Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel next week since Reigns was due to defend his title against both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match.

It was announced on Raw that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar would go ahead with their match without the Champion as a singles match instead. Lesnar and Strowman have crossed paths in the past and this could well be the best chance that The Monster Among Men has ever had of overcoming The Beast since this was a match that wasn't supposed to happen.

Crown Jewel will see the return of The Beast for the first time since he decided to interfere in Strowman's Money in the Bank contract match at Hell in a Cell. Strowman has always had more of a bone to pick with Brock Lesnar after that match since he cost him the contract that he worked hard to lift when he kicked down that cage door and attacked both men.

Paul Heyman was on hand on Monday Night Raw to state that The Beast will be the one to overcome the Monster Among Men once again on November 2nd, but he made a huge mistake because he managed to anger Strowman and forced him to make his way to the ring and confront the advocate for the former Universal Champion.

Strowman stated that Reigns would be first in line for a title shot when he makes his return, but was attacked by Drew McIntyre before he could approach Heyman and send a message to Lesnar.

