UFC News: Dana White says Conor McGregor may come for Jorge Masvidal's 'BMF' title next

In the fight business, you just can't tell what's coming next. A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White was rooting for a fight between UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

White said that if McGregor managed to get past Donald Cerrone in their upcoming bout at UFC 246, the Irishman would get a rematch against Nurmagomedov if the Russian also manages to retain his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

However, there seems to be a slight change in plans. Per White, McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal's 'BMF' title. Speaking to ESPN.com, White said McGregor has three fights on his agenda for 2020. The fight against Cerrone has been scheduled. Following that, the former 'Champ Champ' wants his rematch against Khabib and after that is out of the way, the Irishman wants to go after Masvidal and his 'BMF' title. All of this, McGregor wants to do in 2020. (h/t MMA Fighting)

White said that alternatively, McGregor could also pursue the fight against Masvidal after getting the fight against Cerrone out of the way.

“Conor has this idea, too, that if things don’t go his way and he [doesn’t] get the fight [with Khabib], he’ll have had a 170 fight in his pocket again and [is] considering a [Jorge] Masvidal fight."

Although White has no problem in booking the mega-fight between Masvidal and McGregor, he still believes that the matchup isn't an ideal one for 'The Notorious One'.

“I think everybody knows what I think about it. I think it’s a bad idea. Conor gets pissed off when I say it’s a bad idea, and he’s like, ‘You think I can’t beat Masvidal?’ I’m not saying you can’t beat Masvidal. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, but why? Why go after that fight when you could possibly just wait?”