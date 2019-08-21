UFC News: Dana White talks about top MMA fighters making the jump to Zuffa Boxing

Dana White, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

It would be erroneous to say that Dana White is just making waves in the world of combat sports recently, as he has been doing exactly that for the better part of two decades. However, while he had contained himself in the world of MMA and UFC for so long, he is now making his way over to Boxing as well.

Recently, Dana White talked about how he felt that the sport of Boxing was so broken, he was not sure that it could be fixed, although he was determined to try.

He also talked about the fact that there were certain top UFC fighters who were looking to make the jump over to Boxing.

Dana White reveals MMA fighters are willing to jump to Boxing

Dana White talked about the fact that in Boxing, while there were fighters receiving an enormous amount of money, some fighters were receiving nothing. He wanted to fix it.

“There still fights out there where you just turn pro and guys are making $400 to fight. $100 per round and things like that. You got guys fighting for world titles for $10,000 and $15,000. That’s what I want to fix."

While talking about the multiple changes that he was planning to bring to Boxing with Zuffa Boxing, Dana White admitted that there were UFC Fighters who were looking to make the jump to Boxing.

“I don’t love the idea of guys crossing over because these guys that box, these four big heavyweights we’re talking about, they’ve been doing it their whole life.

Dana White explains why UFC fighters and Boxers making the jump is not the best idea

Dana White said that the Boxers who went to MMA would not do well, and similarly, MMA fighters making the jump to Boxing would not survive there.

"These guys are really good, very talented athletes. They would get killed in MMA and these guys would probably get beat up in boxing so I don’t love the idea but we did Mayweather-McGregor so I guess I can never say never anymore.”

While did acknowledge that they had done McGregor vs Mayweather, but it should be remembered that at the end of the day, Conor McGregor had lost that fight.