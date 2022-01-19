Daniel Cormier believes Gilbert Burns will test Khamzat Chimaev in ways he has not been tested before

Khamzat Chimaev has made short work of all his opponents in the UFC, recording first-round finishes in his last three fights. As he finds himself on a collision course with Gilbert Burns, Daniel Cormier believes the Brazilian will prove to be his hardest test yet.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark during the popular segment, 'Tap In or Tap Out', 'DC' asserted that Burns will push Chimaev further than any other opponent.

Daniel Cormier said:

"[Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev] in Brazil, Gilbert will test him in ways he has not been tested. Also a five-round main event and will also tell us if Chimaev is ready to take the next step."

Watch Daniel Cormier's take on Chimaevs vs. Burns on the DC & RC Show here:

Burns and Chimaev have been collectively gunning for a fight against each other for quite some time. After going back and forth on social media, it seems like a fight between the two might see the light of day after all.

'Durinho' recently took to social media, declaring that he was "all in" to fight the Swede in Brazil. He called upon UFC president Dana White to put the fight together.

Check out the tweet below:

In response to Burns' tweet, 'Borz' expressed his excitement about the fight with a post of his own.

Khamzat Chimaev predicts how he will beat Gilbert Burns

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he was going to choke Gilbert Burns out when they finally met inside the octagon.

He further admitted that he had no personal qualms with 'Durinho'. However, the undefeated fighter declared he wasn't in the business of making friends and is laser focused on ascending to the UFC welterweight throne.

According to 'Borz':

“We are going to choke him out. A ‘Finfou’ blue belt against a black belt. I like this guy, actually. He’s a funny, nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in war, brother, I can’t be nice with somebody. I want to eat everybody. Take my money. Take my belt. I’m so hungry. When I talk about fighters, I’m hungry.”

Watch Chimaev talk about his title aspirations right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew