UFC News: Daniel Cormier comments on Cain Velasquez jumping from UFC to WWE

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on his friend and former team-mate Cain Velasquez jumping ship from the UFC to the WWE.

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Cormier revealed that he was sad to see Velasquez call time on his glittering career in mixed martial arts, but remains confident that he will make a huge impact in the world of professional wrestling.

“It’s a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires. But I know that he is doing something that he loves. I remember watching him at WWE Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love, I am not sure he ever fell for something faster, well except for when he met his wife Michelle.”

The biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe, they are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I’m excited to see the program between him and Brock. Congratulations to my brother. Exciting times.”

Rematch

The WWE will waste no time in throwing Velasquez in at the deep end, as he is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel at the end of October; in an obvious call-back to their infamous heavyweight title fight at UFC 121 in 2010. Velasquez walked away with a convincing victory on that occasion.

Cormier, on the other hand, has a rematch of his own on the horizon, with his final outing inside the octagon scheduled to take place in 2020 and expected to be against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight crown.

Velasquez will be the most recent in a long line of competitors to make the jump from MMA to professional wrestling, and you can bet that even the most die-hard MMA fans will be keeping a keen eye on WWE's Crown Jewel event to see Lesnar and Velasquez face off once again.