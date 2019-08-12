UFC News: Daniel Cormier discusses retirement

UFC 230 Cormier v Lewis

What's the story?

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has spoken out on his ongoing considerations on when he should walk away from the mixed martial arts competition.

In a recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Cormier went in-depth on his thoughts surrounding his impending retirement from the sport.

“My head is on this fight. We just go one at a time at this point. Because for a champion and a guy that’s been around and been a champion for a long time, at a point you start making such amazing amounts of money and the fame level is so high, people struggle to walk away."

“The problem with that is ultimately you’ve seen the door. It’s whether you get shown the door or you choose to walk out. That’s what I have to decide.”

In case you didn't know...

Cormier had always planned to walk away from the sport on the day of his 40th birthday back in March. However, that day has long since passed and DC is currently gearing up to face Stipe Miocic in a headline bout this weekend at UFC 241.

The heart of the matter...

It would be easy to read into Cormier's comments and think he is preparing to walk away from the UFC, irrespective of whether he wins or loses to Miocic. However, it is clear for all to see that Cormier is in the form of his life and there is still plenty for him to do, should he chose to stick around - just last week Dana White was talking up a heavyweight fight between DC and his old foe Jon Jones.

Cormier is clearly conflicted about whether he thinks it is wise to keep taking fights at this stage of his career, as he is set on leaving the sport with his legacy intact.

“I want to be a guy that goes out on his own terms. I know that as you turn 40 years old, that time starts to near. I just have to decide if that time is now or a little bit later down the line.”

What's next?

Everything hinges on this weekend's fight with Stipe Miocic. If Cormier claims another victory, you have to believe that Dana White will be pushing for one last matchup between Cormier and Jones.

If Miocic was able to claim the victory, things become a little less clear. DC clearly doesn't want to go out on a loss, but would he potentially risk going out on consecutive losses? DC could well have to decide whether to gamble on a trilogy fight with Miocic should he lose this weekend.

The MMA world will be watching closely.