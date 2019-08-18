UFC News: Daniel Cormier discusses retirement after loss to Stipe Miocic

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

What's the story?

Stipe Miocic reclaimed the UFC Heavyweight title last night with his TKO victory over Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 241.

The result of the fight has left a cloud of uncertainty over the career of Daniel Cormier, who has made no secret of the fact that his days in mixed martial arts are numbered, having delayed his retirement several times already.

In case you didn't know...

Cormier had always planned to walk away from the UFC on the day of his 40th birthday in March 2019 - however, it is now August and the Louisiana born fighter is as active as ever.

There is no shortage of options for DC in both the heavyweight and the light heavyweight divisions, however, Cormier is intent that he will walk away from MMA on his own terms when the time is right.

The heart of the matter

During the post-fight press conferences DC was asked by journalists if he expects to return to the octagon after his fourth-round loss to Stipe Miocic...

“You know, a lot of times we base decisions on emotion. I don’t want to be that guy, you know? I’m going to go back and talk to Salina [wife], and talk to my coaches, and we’ll figure out what’s next.”

What's next?

Daniel Cormier is a natural competitor and warrior inside the cage and he will find it very difficult to call time on his illustrious career on the back of a loss and he will believe he still has what it takes to ride into the sunset on the back of a victory in the UFC.

However, Cormier is also an incredibly dedicated father and a husband who would walk away from fighting in an instant if it was the wish of his family.

There is a real possibility that the MMA community may be left in limbo as DC may take some time away from the spotlight for a few months to decide whether he has anything left in the tank for future bouts in the UFC.