"Beneil's as good as they come" - Daniel Cormier on Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush

Daniel Cormier recently gave his take on the upcoming fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 203 on February 26.

Cormier, who has spent countless hours training with Makhachev at the American Kickboxing Academy, commended Dariush for his skills inside the octagon. However, he inevitably picked the Dagestani sambo specialist to be victorious.

In an interview with Helen Yee, 'DC' said:

"I think it's a great fight. I think Beneil Dariush is a very difficult matchup for anyone, even a guy like Islam who has been so dominant but the reality is I think that Islam is the best in the world. And when you're the best in the world, you got to go through everybody, no matter who they put in front of you. You got to get through them and you got to beat them and I have the utmost expectation that he will do exactly that. Tough fight, I think Beneil's as good as they come, but I just believe that Islam is absolutely the best."

Watch the full interview below:

Dariush is ranked No. 3 in the lightweight division, while Makhachev is ranked No. 4. This will be a pivotal and significant fight in the 155-pound division, with the winner possibly earning a title shot in the near future.

Beneil Dariush says the fight against Islam Makhachev will be a war

Beneil Dariush recently stated in an interview that he may abandon his strategy against Makhachev and turn the fight into a slugfest.

The Iranian-born American fighter was criticized by his fans for playing it safe in his most recent fight against Tony Ferguson. Thus, 'Benny' plans to 'go to war' against Khabib Nurmagomedov's successor.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush said:

"And the thing is, every fight, we're supposed to have a game plan. Half the time, I follow the game plan and things go well. The other half times, I'd forget the game plan and things still went well...now I'm like, you know what, maybe I'll toss it up in the air and just, let's see who could dig deeper and let's see who could go further. If it comes out impressive, then great. If not, it's gonna be a war either way!"

Watch Beneil Dariush's full interview with MMA Junkie here:

Beneil Dariush is on a seven-fight winning streak. This includes a recent unanimous decision victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in May last year.

With that said, Makhachev will unquestionably be his toughest challenge inside the octagon to date. The Russian has won nine straight fights and defeated all three of his opponents in 2021.

