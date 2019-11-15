UFC News: Daniel Cormier responds to Stipe Miocic claiming he isn't interested in trilogy fight

15 Nov 2019

Daniel Cormier.

After Stipe Miocic exacted revenge over Daniel Cormier in their second fight back in UFC 241, fans of both fighters called for a rubber match between the pair and UFC President Dana White had also claimed that he was working on a trilogy fight between Miocic and Cormier.

Both Miocic and Cormier seemed to be up for the fight with DC even saying that the fight will be his last one inside the Octagon. However, it now seems that the current UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has had a change of heart.

Miocic interested in a boxing match against Fury

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Miocic revealed that he is apparently more interested in a cross-over boxing match against undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury instead of a trilogy fight against Cormier.

"Tyson Fury is coming in the mix now, I hear. I like a new challenge."

Miocic went on to state that he isn't intrigued about the prospect of a third fight with DC because he beat him comprehensively the last time they met in the Octagon.

“With DC, I didn’t fluke knock him out, I beat him. I decisively beat him. The first fight DC caught me with a punch in the first round. But second fight I won. I didn’t get lucky.”

Cormier dares Miocic to 'run it back'

Miffed with Miocic's recent comments, Cormier has responded to Miocic daring him to 'run it back' in a rubber match against him.