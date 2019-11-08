UFC News: Daniel Cormier working with heavyweight legend ahead of his final bout

It has been revealed that Daniel Cormier has enlisted the helping hands of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman ahead of his third meeting with Stipe Miocic in 2020.

Miocic and Cormier have met inside the cage twice previously, with both men having claimed a victory over the other. As a result, it has been confirmed that there is to be the third bout in 2020 to complete the trilogy and settle their rivalry once and for all.

Cormier recently took to Instagram to announce to the world that he would be working with boxing legend George Foreman in the build-up to his next fight...

“Was really great to meet you champ, I am very excited to have you a part of my journey to the heavyweight championship. I’m excited to meet all the kids at the Houston youth center, and learn from one of the best. If anyone knows about becoming world champ as a older man you do champ. That performance motivated me to be a combat athlete, it’s a dream come true to have you as a friend and mentor. See you as soon as we get a date Big George! Such a beautiful human being."

Foreman is largely accepted as one of the finest heavyweight fighters of all time, to this day he is the oldest man to have ever held the heavyweight championship and he eventually retired in 1997 with a remarkable record of 76-5.

At 70 years of age, it is unlikely that Foreman will be taking on a particularly active role in Cormier's fight camp. However, it cannot be denied that Foreman has a wealth of insight and wisdom from his years in the fight game that he could pass onto Cormier ahead of his final outing in mixed martial arts.