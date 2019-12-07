UFC News: Darren Till called out by veteran middleweight

Darren Till in his fight against Kelvin Gastelum

Since moving up the UFC Middleweight Division, Liverpool based fighter Darren Till has shown interest in fighting the likes of Yoel Romero and former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

However, middleweight contender Uriah Hall recently took to Twitter to send a message to 'The Gorilla'.

Darren Till's middleweight debut

At UFC 244, Darren Till competed in his first fight in the UFC Middleweight Division, as 'The Gorilla' went toe-to-toe with Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of one of the most well-stacked UFC events of all time.

Till headed into the fight on the back of a disappointing KO loss to Jorge Masvidal but on his debut at middleweight made a statement by defeating Gastelum via split decision in a three-round bout. Since then, Till has called out Yoel Romero and has also shown interest in a fight against Robert Whittaker, as well.

Uriah Hall calls out Darren Till

The latest middleweight fighter to show interest in a potential fight against Darren Till is none other than Octagon veteran Uriah Hall who recently responded to a tweet by a fan who suggested that the UFC should book a bout between him and Till.

Your boy definitely do not want these hands https://t.co/OsManW0Y7N — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 5, 2019

Hall responded by claiming that 'The Gorilla' definitely doesn't want to get in the Octagon with the former and then sent out another message to him with the following tweet:

So I heard @darrentill2 said something about he’s happy that all the middle weights are calling him out lol and he’s the money fight.. bro you’re like the guy that skip’t the line at Starbucks we just all want to beat your ass for it 🤣 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 5, 2019