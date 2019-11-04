UFC News: Darren Till doesn't want to fight "Beast" Yoel Romero

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 10:30 IST

UFC 244 Till v Gastelum

Darren Till made a successful debut in the Middleweight Division, defeating No.4 ranked Kelvin Gastelum by split decision at UFC 244. While many were skeptical as to whether Till could beat an opponent so highly ranked (especially after coming off two losses, including a devastating KO), he silenced the doubters in what was considered an average fight.

Either way, Till will jump right into the rankings and in all likeliness, will get a top 5 opponent next. In the post-fight press conference, Till was talking about how he believed in his skill set and that he didn't fear any man on the roster.

He did, however, openly express the doubts and demons that he faced after coming off two back-to-back losses via KO and submission. Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal were the ones to do it and following the two finishes, he jumped to the Middleweight division - one that many consider being his natural weight class.

As soon as he opened up about being able to defeat any challenger in the Middleweight division, a reporter asked him about the prospect of fighting Yoel Romero, Till instantly took a U-turn and said "F*** that guy. I don't want to fight him", calling him a "beast".

Till is asked about Yoel Romero. Till: F— that guy. I don’t want to fight him. He’s a beast. #UFC244 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 3, 2019

While it was probably light-hearted banter, one can't blame Till for wanting to skip past Romero. Even though the Cuban former title challenger has lost two out of his last three fights, he's still considered by many to be the toughest and scariest challenger in the Middleweight division.

Romero hasn't been finished in the UFC and as of this writing, Israel Adesanya has expressed interest in facing him if Paulo Costa isn't going to recover soon. Till, on the other hand, has quite a few exciting match-ups lined up, with Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker being two potentially great bouts for him.

