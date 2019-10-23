UFC News: Darren Till says that he has 'unfinished business' in Welterweight division

Soumik Datta // 23 Oct 2019, 19:02 IST

Darren Till

Ahead of his middleweight debut at UFC 244, Darren Till spoke to the media at the UFC Gym in Nottingham, England. During the interaction, The Gorilla revealed that he still has unfinished business at welterweight despite moving up a division.

“I still have unfinished business at welterweight. So let me play out this next year. I’m not looking past Kelvin, but let me see what happens this year.”

Darren Till's last fight in Welterweight

Prior to his upcoming fight against Kelvin Gastelum, Till was in talks regarding moving up a division early in the year. However, he decided to stay at welterweight and competed in a fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 147 in March.

Till ended up losing the fight to Masvidal via second-round knockout and it certainly seems like that was his final fight in the welterweight division, for the time being, at least. Previously, Till had also lost a UFC Welterweight Championship bout against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in 2018 via a second-round D'Arce choke.

Darren Till says he has unfinished business at welterweight

While speaking to the MMA Media in Nottingham, England, Till revealed that despite having to struggle to cut down to the 170-pound mark, he plans on moving back to the welterweight division in the near future. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I’ve still got a few names at welterweight who I want to take out, so it’s not impossible to go back down. I can do it. No one cuts weight like me … no one. So I can do it, to answer it. Really I have unfinished business.”

What's next for Darren Till?

Till is currently focused on his move up to the middleweight division where he will face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 on the 2nd of November at the Madison Square Garden.

The pay-per-view will be headlined by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal while the likes of Johnny Walker and Derrick Lewis will also make their respective returns to the Octagon.