UFC News: Darren Till wants a fight against Jared Cannonier if Robert Whittaker bout falls off

Darren Till

Following a successful debut in the UFC Middleweight Division, Darren Till has been vouching for a fight against former division champion Robert Whittaker. However, while recently speaking with Ariel Helwani, The Gorilla revealed that if a fight against Whittaker doesn't materialize then he is willing to fight Jared Cannonier instead.

Just spoke to @darrentill2 briefly. Clearly, he is pushing to fight Robert Whittaker.



But he said if that fight doesn’t materialize, he wants a No. 1 contender fight versus Jared Cannonier (@killagorillamma) in Vegas early next year. Itching to get back in there. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 14, 2019

Darren Till's middleweight debut

At the recently concluded UFC 244 pay-per-view, Darren Till made his debut in the middleweight division and for his first fight, Till faced Kelvin Gastelum in a highly awaited matchup in the co-main event of the evening.

In a classic three-round fight between the pair, Till outdid Gastelum and won the fight via unanimous decision and bounced back from a disappointing loss against Jorge Masvidal, which he suffered earlier in the year.

In the aftermath of his win, Till has somewhat been trying to get himself booked in a fight against Yoel Romero, however, in a recent turn of events on Twitter, the Liverpool based fighter called out Robert Whittaker for a fight.

Till willing to face Cannonier if Whittaker fight doesn't happen

Darren Till and Robert Whittaker recently agreed to a fight against each other following a recent turn of events between the pair on Twitter. However, while speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently, Till claimed that if a fight between him and 'The Reaper' doesn't materialize, then the former is willing to throw it down against Jared Cannonier.

Till also added that a fight against 'The Killa Gorilla' would be for the No.1 contendership of Israel Adesanya's UFC Middleweight Championship and the former would like to get back into the Octagon and fight Cannonier early next year.

When can we expect Darren Till back in the Octagon?

Given how actively Darren Till has been calling out fighters on social media recently, expect 'The Gorilla' to make his return to the Octagon by early 2020.