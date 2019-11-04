UFC News: Derrick Lewis critical of his performance at UFC 244

UFC 244 Lewis v Ivanov

Derrick Lewis has publicly criticised his own performance against Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244, despite managing to claim a split-decision victory over the Bulgarian.

Lewis has become renowned in the mixed martial arts world for his explosive power and ability to find a knockout from seemingly anywhere. However, at UFC 244 Lewis was matched with an opponent who has an incredible ability to remain conscious in the most unlikely of circumstances - Blagoy Ivanov has 21 heavyweight fights under his belt and has never been stopped.

Too patient

Lewis came into the UFC 244 clash against Ivanov having lost his two previous bouts, against Daniel Cormier and Junior Dos Santos. As a result, 'The Black Beast' would have undoubtedly been delighted to have gotten a victory under his belt. However, that did not stop the New Orleans native from giving an honest assessment of his performance when talking to MMAJunkie after the event.

“I think this keeps me where I’m at in the division, because I should have finished him. I guess I was being too patient, but it is what it is.”

Lewis will be keeping a keen eye on the heavyweight rankings when they are updated later this week before planning his next move in his quest to become UFC champion.

With Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier on a collision course in the coming months, there is plenty of time for the rest of the heavyweight division to battle it out for the right to be next in line for a shot at the title.

It is well known that the number 2-ranked Francis Ngannou is ready, willing and able to jump back into action at a moment's notice. Perhaps the UFC will be tempted to give Lewis and Ngannou a chance to earn redemption after their disappointing outing at UFC 226.