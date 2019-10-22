UFC News: Dominick Reyes claims he is more than ready for title bout against reigning champ

Dominick Reyes wants a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title.

Dominick 'The Devastator' Reyes has been on a roll since his first-round knockout win over Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston. Reyes recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA show and went on to speak about an imminent title clash and the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon "Bones" Jones, claiming that Jones is avoiding a fight against him.

Don't bring your 'special sauce', Reyes warns Jones

Reyes also took a sneaky dig at Bones, telling him that if they ever meet inside the cage, Jones should only bring his title to the fight and not any of his 'special sauce', referring to his failed drug tests in the past.

“Jon has a bad habit of letting his habits get the best of him. I don’t want any part of that, I just want the belt. Let’s party, do it in the Octagon. Just bring the belt, don’t bring anything else.”

“Don’t bring any of your special stuff, your special sauce, as they would say. Just bring your belt, that’s all I want. Let’s run it, bro, see who falls. If you want to talk all that, let’s run it if you want the smoke, let’s run it.”

Bones wants none of Reyes

Reyes said that Jones does not want to fight him and because he does not want to say that himself, he is taking the help of his management to convey the same to 'The Devastator'.

“I don’t know what he is doing. I think he’s trying to get a big fight. He doesn’t want to fight me. He is getting his management to make excuses for him and asked his management to make it go away. ‘Hey, tell him why I can’t fight him.’”

“That’s a clear indication that Jon doesn’t want to fight me and he doesn’t want to openly say it so he is asking his management to save him in this situation.”

Although Jones' manager might think otherwise, Reyes is convinced that with a six-fight winning streak in the UFC, he is more than ready to face the light heavyweight champ for the belt.

“I’ve been training my whole life to fight Jon. In the beginning, I started training to fight Jon. I am getting better, and better and better and I am ready to step in there with this man,” he said.

Light heavyweight champ is just another guy

Reyes does not think there is anything extraordinary about Jones and that he is just an average guy.

“He is just a man, a regular man. He wasn’t even athletic enough to play on his high school football team. Like, come on.”

Do you think Reyes and Jones will face each other for the title in their next bout? Let us know in the comments section below.

