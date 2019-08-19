UFC News: Dominick Reyes remains confident ahead of his fight against Chris Weidman

Dominick Reyes will return to the Octagon later in the year

While speaking with the MMA media backstage at UFC 241, Light Heavyweight sensation Dominick Reyes made a bold claim, stating that a win over division newcomer Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 would certainly put him in the conversation for a shot at Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight Championship.

Dominick Reyes' rise in the UFC

Dominick Reyes made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 112 against Joachim Christensen and won his first fight via technical knockout in the opening minute of the fight. Since his first promotional win, Reyes has been on an unbeaten streak defeating the likes of Jeremy Kimball, Jared Cannonier, Ovince St. Preux, and in his last fight bested former title contender Volkan Oezdemir via controversial split decision.

UFC on ESPN 6- Reyes vs Weidman

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman is currently on a losing streak in the UFC and will be moving up to the Light Heavyweight Division later this year. For his first fight in the 205-pound division, Weidman will go toe-to-toe with Dominick Reyes, who prior to UFC on ESPN 6 seems really confident about his upcoming fight. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’m not the guy you want to come up and fight your first fight [at 205]. That’s just it. I’m not the guy. I don’t know whether to be honored that I got him or disrespected. So I’m just pissed. That’s just how I feel, I’m pissed.”

Being on a four-fight losing streak from his run in Middleweight, Weidman will look to secure an all vital win against Reyes when the two square off in Boston.

UFC on ESPN 6

UFC on ESPN 6 takes place at the TD Garden in Boston on the 18th of October, 2019 and will be headlined by Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes. The event will also feature the return of Zabit Magomedsharipov who will face Calvin Kattar. Elsewhere, the likes of Gillian Robertson, Maycee Barber