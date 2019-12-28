UFC News: Donald Cerrone admits Conor McGregor getting title shot ahead of Justin Gaethje is good for business

Cowboy faces McGregor in the headliner of UFC 246

Although the headliner of UFC 246 is a welterweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor, according to UFC president Dana White, a win against 'Cowboy' will guarantee the Irishman a title shot against the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov if the Dagestani fighter manages to retain his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

This came as a surprise to many, who were clueless as to how winning a fight at one weight class could lead to a title shot at another weight class. Add to that the fact that McGregor is returning to the cage after a year and the last time he won a fight in the promotion was three years ago. #3 ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje recently criticized the promotion for taking an unfair call and letting McGregor skip the line.

However, McGregor's opponent Cerrone feels that it is just the way the business works. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Cerrone said that although Gaethje deserves a shot at the title because of his exploits inside the cage, the sheer popularity of McGregor and his ability to attract crowds tips the scales in his favor because it is good business for the promotion.

“If you’re talking rankings and deserving, sure. If you’re talking popularity and the business side of it and making money, yeah. It’s two different games. The UFC gets to pick and choose and do that they want for what makes financially more sense for them. That’s just what this game has turned into."