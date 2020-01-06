UFC News: Donald Cerrone believes he is a better fighter than Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone doesn't believe he's a lesser mixed martial artist than Conor McGregor and given the UFC veteran's professional MMA record, one can't really argue otherwise.

Cerrone holds the records for most wins and finishes in the history of the promotion and while he is known as a deadly kick boxer, 'Cowboy' is also adept on the ground, having picked up 17 submission victories in his career.

Cerrone is set to take on Conor McGregor at UFC 246 and Cowboy knows that people are expecting McGregor to get back to winning ways come fight night. However, Cerrone feels he is ready to shock the world.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Cowboy said that he has 'been there and done that' too many times before and therefore, he feels he is the better martial artist of the pair.

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times. This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

Speaking to ESPN, UFC president Dana White recently reminded everyone that Cerrone will definitely not be a push over for McGregor and it would be a mistake to take him lightly.

“The level of disrespect shown to ‘Cowboy’ through this whole thing. Apparently, people forgot that, ‘Cowboy’s lost two in a row, ‘Cowboy’s lost two in a row before and come back and gone on unbelievable runs. Let’s not count ‘Cowboy’ out."

Cerrone said that his motivation for the fight against McGregor isn't the fame and money that will quite obviously come with the booking, but rather to make his son proud when they look back at his career together.

“One day, I’m going to sit back with my little boy and say. ‘Your daddy, he was one bad (expletive), boy. He’ll be there screaming and hollering front row at UFC 246.”

