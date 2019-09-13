UFC News: Donald Cerrone claims he is open to a rematch against either Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal

Donald Cerrone says he is open to fighting the winner of the UFC 244 main event

Ahead of his highly awaited Lightweight clash against Justin Gaethje in Vancouver, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has weighed in his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 244 "BMF Title" headliner between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

While speaking to the MMA media at the pre-fight scrum yesterday, Cerrone revealed that he is open to fighting both Diaz and Masvidal in the near future.

UFC 244: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost three years and upon his return to the cage, the Stockton slugger defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision in a welterweight clash. In the aftermath of the PPV, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal, who is currently on the back of a historic 5-second win over Ben Askren from UFC 239.

Prior to UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirer, Dana White and his promotion officially confirmed welterweight bout between Diaz and Masvidal for UFC 244 on the 2nd of November. As noted, the fight will serve as the headliner for the pay-per-view with the likes of Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis, and Johnny Walker all fighting on the undercard of the event.

Donald Cerrone on potential rematches against Diaz and Masvidal

This weekend in Canada, Donald Cerrone will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 238 and for his return fight, Cowboy will face Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 158.

While speaking to the MMA Media ahead of his fight against Gaethje, Cerrone expressed his thoughts on possibly facing the winner of the main event of UFC 244. Previously, Cerrone has lost to both Diaz (in 2011) and Masvidal (in 2017) but has claimed that if given the opportunity he will be more than happy to fight either one of the two men. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“I’d fight either one of them, I don’t care. I love fighting so it doesn’t matter to me.”

When is UFC Fight Night 158?

UFC Fight Night 158 is scheduled for 15th of September in Vancouver, Canada with Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje headlining the show.

