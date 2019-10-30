UFC News: Donald Cerrone tells Conor McGregor to 'sign the damn deal'

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 30 Oct 2019, 04:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Donald Cerrone

Former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor recently announced that he would be making his return to the Octagon by 2020 and by the looks of it, The Notorious One is in need of an opponent for his return fight.

A pretty familiar face in the form of Donald Cerrone has now vouched in to fight McGregor and in a recent interview with TMZ, 'Cowboy' stated that a potential bout against the Irishman is looking likely right now.

Conor McGregor's latest run in the UFC

At UFC 229, McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his historic UFC Lightweight Title win over Eddie Alvarez from UFC 205. After being stripped off the 155-pound title due to inactivity, McGregor went on a hiatus from Octagon competition before eventually returning in 2018.

Upon his return, The Notorious One challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship as the former looked to regain his title once more. However, as seen in the main event of UFC 229, Nurmagomedov dominated the fight and eventually submitted McGregor to retain the UFC Lightweight Championship in assertive fashion.

Donald Cerrone tells McGregor to 'sign the deal'

While speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Donald Cerrone stated he feels a fight against Conor is finally on the verge of turning into a reality, given the fact McGregor is determined to make a comeback to the Octagon on this occasion. (H/T: ESPN)

"I think it's gonna happen this time, I really do. Conor is really serious about making a comeback. He's doing whatever he wants to do."

Furthermore, Cerrone also sent a message to McGregor, telling the latter to sign the deal so the proposed fight between the pair can be made official.

"Sign the damn deal, man. Let's get this done."

Will we witness Cerrone vs McGregor in 2020?

As of now, we still don't know what plans the UFC has in store for Conor or if he already has a fighter in mind for his comeback bout. However, a matchup against Cerrone is emerging as a serious possibility for the Irishman and his team to consider.