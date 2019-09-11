UFC News: Dustin Poirier calls out Conor McGregor for a rematch, McGregor responds

Dustin Poirier has called out The Notorious One

Following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Dustin Poirier took to Twitter and called for a rematch against former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor.

UFC 178: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

In 2014, Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC after recovering from his ACL injury and in his first fight back in the Octagon, The Notorious One defeated Diego Brandao in Ireland.

Prior to his next fight in the UFC, McGregor signed a multi-fight contract with the promotion and on September 27, 2014, the Irishman faced Dustin Poirier in the undercard of UFC 178. The fight was considered to be one of the most highly awaited bouts of the card and Poirier was also McGregor's first opponent ranked in the UFC's top ten featherweights.

Despite McGregor being controlled by Poirier, the former eventually secured the win within the first round of the fight after connecting with a left hook behind Poirier's ear as the finish to the fight came at the 1:46 mark.

Dustin Poirier calls out The Notorious One

Despite suffering a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi this past weekend, Dustin Poirier has set his sights on his next potential fight in the Octagon, as The Diamond took to his official Twitter handle and called out former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

Poirier noted that a rematch with The Notorious One certainly makes a lot of sense right now. And, McGregor, on the other hand, also didn't waste much time in order to respond to The Diamond, and tweeted out the following:

I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”

Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!

McGregor is the goal! Always!

Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019

What's next for Dustin Poirier?

As of right now, we still don't know what's next for Dustin Poirier following his loss to Nurmagomedov, however, we certainly can expect The Diamond to make his Octagon return in 2020.