UFC News: Dustin Poirier feels Tony Ferguson should get the next shot at the Lightweight Championship

Dustin Poirier wants El Cucuy to have the next title shot

Ahead of his highly awaited title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Dustin Poirier has already picked the next challenger to the UFC Lightweight Championship in the form of Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson's rise in the UFC

Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson is one of the highly rated and fan-favorite Lightweight fighters in the present-day UFC roster. Ferguson, who made his UFC debut in 2011, won his first UFC gold at UFC 216 when he defeated Kevin Lee for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship.

After being sidelined with a tear in his fibular collateral ligament, Ferguson made his return to the Octagon at UFC 229 in a winning effort against Anthony Pettis. At UFC 238, Ferguson put on another brutal show when he defeated Donald Cerrone via doctor stoppage.

Dustin Poirier willing to give Tony Ferguson the next Lightweight Title shot

Having won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 236, Dustin Poirier is all set to face the reigning, undefeated, 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Heading into the bout, Poirier seems pretty confident about his chances against The Eagle and in a recent conference call, the interim champion told MMA Fighting that he's willing to give Tony Ferguson the next shot at the UFC Lightweight Title.

“100 percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess. Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.”

Poirier also believes that Ferguson should face the man who eventually walks out with the Lightweight Championship at UFC 242 but regardless of that, The Diamond remains nothing but focused for his fight against Nurmagomedov.

“Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now. I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done Sept. 7.”

When is UFC 242?

UFC 242 is scheduled to take place on the 7th of September in Abu Dhabi and the card will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.