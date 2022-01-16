Dustin Poirier reiterates willingness to take on Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier could potentially face Nate Diaz in his next UFC outing. 'The Diamond', in a recent tweet, reiterated his interest in taking on the Stockton native after a fan's message.

Calvin Kattar put on a striking masterclass against Giga Chikadze in the first UFC headliner of 2022. One fan warned Poirier of a similar beating if he took on Nate Diaz. 'The Diamond' seemed unfazed and was down for a bout against Diaz. Poirier replied on Twitter:

"Pull up"

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is unlikely to happen soon

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have traded multiple jabs while circling around the idea of a potential fight. Poirier even hinted that the bout could take place early this year. However, the clash is unlikely to happen soon despite interest from both camps.

In a recent appearance on Teddy Atlas' podcast, Poirier revealed that he had contacted the UFC regarding a short notice fight against Diaz. Poirier claimed that he had agreed to the bout and was waiting for Diaz's response. 'The Diamond' told Atlas:

“It’s a very short notice thing. Something I would hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice, but, we’ll see what happens, man. I don’t want to give too much ‘cause I don’t know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet, but if this goes go through, I’m gonna take it. I said yes, now we’re waiting on him.”

Nate Diaz responded to the Louisiana native via Twitter and revealed that the bout isn't likely to happen. 209's finest claimed that the UFC wasn't interested in the bout even though he is eager to fight. Also taking a jibe at lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Diaz wrote:

"I just talked to the UFC. I said wassup with the Dp [Dustin Poirier] fight I wanna fight ASAP but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this [emojis] Ps Olivera you suck too"

Poirier is coming off a third-round submission loss against Charles Oliveria in his failed bid to win the lightweight strap. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is coming off a lopsided decision loss against Leon Edwards and has one fight left on his UFC contract.

