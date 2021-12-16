"Don't be a scared lil b***h" - Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier for a fight in January; 'The Diamond' responds 

Coming off of a loss at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier is a bit short of options at the moment. But it seems like the opportunity to redeem himself against Nate Diaz has come knocking on his door.

In a recent Twitter exchange, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were seen butting heads. During the battle of words, Dustin Poirier seemingly agreed to fight Nate Diaz this very month.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never https://t.co/w5ly9o3m6y

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Fuck you both Fuck you both

Although a fight between the two this year seems highly unlikely, the match-up could be an incredible fight. Dustin Poirier subsequently went on to retweet a number of posts that discussed the prospects of a clash between Nate Diaz and himself.

Both fighters look more than ready to take matters to the octagon to settle their feud once and for all. And if all goes well, fans could witness 'The Diamond' lock horns with the Stockton native as early as January 2022.

The second attempt at putting a Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz fight together

The clash between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier was initially scheduled to take place at UFC 230 back in 2018. However, it fell through, forcing both fighters to hurl accusations at each other for the reason behind the fight's cancelation.

Nate Diaz slammed Dustin Poirier for pulling out of the fight to address a longstanding hip injury. Poirier, on the other hand, argued that it was Diaz's contract situation with the UFC that grounded the fight before it could take off.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Breaking: Dustin Poirier has suffered an undisclosed injury, per multiple sources. He is off UFC 230 co-main event against Nate Diaz in New York. Breaking: Dustin Poirier has suffered an undisclosed injury, per multiple sources. He is off UFC 230 co-main event against Nate Diaz in New York.

Both Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are licking their wounds, coming off losses. While Poirier suffered a loss against the UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Nate Diaz finds himself in a skid of sorts.

Having lost two fights on the trot, Nate Diaz only has only one win in his last four outings, which came against Anthony Pettis.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January. Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nate Diaz recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. A win against Dustin Poirier could help him regain his luster, however, it is easier said than done.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim