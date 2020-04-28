Conor McGregor (left) vs Eddie Alvarez from UFC 205

Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Eddie Alvarez is no stranger to Conor McGregor, having lost his title to 'The Notorious One' at the historic UFC 205 pay-per-view at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Having made his return earlier in the year, McGregor could possibly be in line for a potential showdown against the undefeated Tony Ferguson and according to Alvarez, the Irishman would emerge victorious in a bout against 'El Cucuy'.

Eddie Alvarez thinks Conor McGregor would beat Tony Ferguson

In a recent interview with James Lynch of theScore MMA, Eddie Alvarez explained why he feels Conor McGregor would edge past Tony Ferguson in a potential showdown between the pair, additionally claiming that 'The Underground King' would also like to see the former champ-champ fight Justin Gaethje at some point down the line. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I think Conor would put Tony away. I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m off the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it. I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib. I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point.”

For his next fight in the UFC, Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 249, which is scheduled for May 9th.