Felicia Spencer

The UFC is reportedly on schedule to make their return on the 9th of May, amid the major COVID-19 outbreak. And for his promotion's return event, Dana White and co. have lined-up one of the most highly stacked cards of all time, which initially featured reigning UFC Women's Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes.

However, 'The Lioness' has now pulled out of the 9th May card, as the UFC 'champ-champ' prefers to fight after the passing of the current coronavirus wave and under the right circumstances.

With that all of that being said and done, Nunes' decision currently leaves Felicia Spencer without an opponent for her return to the Octagon.

Felicia Spencer comments on losing Amanda Nunes fight

Prior to the UFC's temporary shutdown, Felicia Spencer was set to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship at the UFC 250 pay-per-view which was set to take place in Brazil.

With Spencer left without an opponent for the time being, 'FeeNom' has now commented on the withdrawal of the champion, stating that she was disappointed with the latter's decision and had been preparing for the fight for weeks.

“I was definitely disappointed because when you get a date you work to be ready. In my head, I was preparing to fight in three weeks. We’ve been jumping through hoops to be ready, doing things on my own. I was ready to get the fight done and go along my way. It was disappointing that it would be extended. It’s also not extended to the point where I can just relax, it’s just a few more weeks, like another month. Maybe I’m six weeks out, maybe I’m seven weeks out, it’s not far enough away that I can pull back. It is going to be an extended camp. I’ll be training for this fight for like 11 weeks now.”- Spencer told BJPenn.com.

Will the UFC re-book Spencer vs Nunes?

Amanda Nunes has already proven herself to be a fighting champion and we could very well expect 'The Lioness' to make her return to the Octagon once everything gets back to normal and the UFC is set to run shows as usual.