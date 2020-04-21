'Champ-Champ' Amanda Nunes

So it turns out the UFC's 1st supposed card back will have one less title fight on it. Amanda Nunes has taken her name off the card.

The May 9th card is right now scheduled to take place in a yet undisclosed venue, but insiders feel it's going to be in Florida, along with other events, till the organization's "fight island" is ready or the NSAC gives the clearance to return to Vegas.

Dana White has told all fighters they don't need to and there'd be no repercussions if they don't feel safe fighting during the pandemic. "The Lioness" hasn't outright said she's fearful of the virus that has taken countless lives around the world. But what she has said is she prefers to fight after the coronavirus has passed so she can get in a full training camp. She went on to say maybe June.

With Nunes pulling out, what lies ahead for Felicia?

Nunes wants to fight Felicia Spencer, and feels she's deserving of a shot at the 135lb title. Just not now. So where does this leave "FeeNom"? Presently without an opponent. The 29 year old was undefeated in INVICTA and has gone 2-1 in the UFC. With Cyborg now in Bellator; her getting a shot at running back her lone loss is nonexistent.

The UFC not having anything near a real female featherweight division comes back to bite them again. While it's only been two and a half months since Felicia has fought, a full division would certainly help.

Yes, they can sign someone to a single fight deal. Yes, they can ask Holly Holm to balloon back up to 145. Re-matching with Megan Anderson right now, who she submitted in the 1st round already doesn't make sense. So Spencer may very well see herself being parked for the time being.

No matter her reasons, you can't blame Amanda for feeling the way she does. But with Dana wanting this card to create a huge bang, it takes a lot of the luster off the card. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will be a war. The co-main is on shaky ground as Dominick Cruz hasn't fought since dropping the 135 strap to Cody Garbrandt, and is brittle to begin with. So it looks like we will have to see if May 9 even happens.