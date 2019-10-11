UFC News: Former Heavyweight Champion wants to shock the world on his return after two years

Fabricio Werdum was recently a part of the massive Dominance MMA press conference during which the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was asked about his future in the sport.

Werdum has been out of action since 2018 after being handed a 2-year suspension for a failed USADA drug test. The 42-year-old veteran is focussed on returning to the Octagon in 2020 and has the intention of shocking the world with his performance upon his comeback.

Werdum stood firm on his innocence and is aching to fight again as soon as his suspension comes to an end.

“For sure, I’m very sad about this. I know I’m innocent."

“I will come back soon for sure. I want to come back very soon, because I’m 42 years old, and I’m young. My mind is very young. This is the point. This is a secret. I come back, and I surprise you again. I shock the world again for sure. I just want to come back, maybe four fights, five, I don’t know."

Taking a cue from Henry Cejudo, Werdum believes that he should also be called 'Triple C' as he has been a champion in different disciplines of fighting.

“I want to say stop when I want to stop myself not somebody say you stop fighting. That’s it. I want to stop when I say, ‘OK, I’m not good. I did everything.’ I’m a jiu-jitsu champion, grappling champion, I’m ‘Triple C,’ too." [sic] H/t Credit: MMAMania

Vai Cavalo last fought in March 2018 and lost via KO in the fourth round to Alexander Volkov. He was pulled up for a doping violation by the USADA and the substance he was flagged for was said to be trenbolone.

Werdum requested the UFC to grant him his release, however, Dana White and co. turned down the proposal and told the Brazilian to wrap up his existing contract.

Werdum (23-8-1) has two fights left on his current deal and will be eligible to fight again from May 2020.

Who should the UFC matchmakers book Werdum against in his return fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.