"The commission came over and physically stopped me" - Forrest Griffin recollects drinking beer at TUF finale after Tai Tuivasa's recent tweet

In response to Tai Tuivasa's latest comments, Forrest Griffin shared a story about the time the athletic commission had to "physically stop" him from drinking beer after his win at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 1 finale.

Tuivasa recently took a shot at fellow heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall, believing that the Brit seemingly ripped off his post-fight celebration at UFC London. 'Bam Bam', of course, is best known for performing shoeys – or drinking beer out of a shoe – to celebrate his knockout wins.

Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa @bambamtuivasa No one really used to drink beers after the fight. 🤔 Now everyone does 🙄🥱 No one really used to drink beers after the fight. 🤔 Now everyone does 🙄🥱

The Australian's tweet was reposted by MMA Uncensored on Instagram, which caught the attention of one Forrest Griffin. The retired UFC legend shared an anecdote about the time he was disallowed to consume beer during the TUF 1 finals. In the comments section, Griffin wrote:

"I did after the TUF final. Somebody find the tape. The commission came over and physically stopped me. They said you don’t know what they put in that beer and you have to take a drug test if it comes back with alcohol in it you might get a no contest."

Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next

Tom Aspinall recently earned a significant win over perennial heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London. The up-and-coming heavyweight star already has a target in mind as far as his next opponent is concerned.

Aspinall revealed that Tai Tuivasa is his preferred opponent. During the UFC London post-fight press conference, the 28-year-old said:

"I’m a big fan of Tai – big shout-out, Tai. The reason why I called out Tai is, first of all, I’m a massive fan of his style. Second of all, I’m a massive fan of his personality. The crowd goes wild when he fights. And apparently, the crowd goes wild when I fight. So me and him in the U.K., come on, bro. What a good time that would be. Let’s line it up [for] the next U.K. card. Get me and Tai on it – please."

Tuivasa recently took a big jump in the rankings after his knockout win over Derrick Lewis. He is now the No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight (previously 11th) and is riding a five-fight winning streak.

