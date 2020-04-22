UFC News- Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik reportedly official for the 9th May card

An explosive Heavyweight bout is set for next month

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, an exciting heavyweight fight has officially been added to the UFC's 9th May card, as Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou is confirmed to step into the Octagon against up and comer, Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Heavyweight fighters Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik were initially set in an explosive main event clash at UFC on ESPN 8 on the 29th of March.

However, with the event being called-off, the fight was rescheduled for the UFC 249, which was set to take place this past weekend but as we all know, all UFC events have been called-off until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

By the looks of it though, Ngannou and Rozenstruik will finally clash in a massive showdown when the UFC makes their official return on the 9th May card, the same event which will go by the name of UFC 249, after all.

As per Okamoto's report, Ngannou had never pulled out of the card and the fight against Rozenstruik but as of today, 'The Predator' has formally agreed to the bout once again.

With UFC set for their return on the 9th of May, it has been confirmed that Dana White is looking to line up one of the most stacked UFC events of all time. However, his promotion will not be receiving the services of Amanda Nunes who has withdrawn herself from the card.

The main event for the event is yet to announced but given the fact that the UFC is looking to go all-in on this one, there is a high possibility that the promotion will book a fight of high-stakes.