UFC News: Francis Ngannou wants revenge on Stipe Miocic and a fight with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou (14-3) has revealed that he is ready to step up and get revenge on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (19-3) after an incredible run of three first-round stoppages against Junior Dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

Ngannou has established himself as one of the most fearsome competitors on the UFC roster and is known for his incredible strength and devastating knock out power and feels he has done enough to be named the number one contender in the heavyweight division.

The first encounter

Ngannou and Miocic crossed paths all the way back at UFC 220 in early 2018. On that occasion, Ngannou struggled with the relentless cardio and pressure of Miocic, who proved to be completely dominant on his way to claiming a unanimous decision victory.

Ngannou remains adamant that he has learned from his mistakes at UFC 220 and is ready for another shot at the title before the end of 2019...

“I’ve been waiting for it. After my last fight, Dana White said we’re going to see how it plays out between ‘DC’ and Stipe. I’m willing. I’m ready for it. I think I’m going to have my revenge, and definitely it’s not going to go the same way as the last one. 2019, hopefully – that would be great.” (MMAJunkie)

What's next?

The future is looking very bright for Francis Ngannou right now, the Cameroonian is posturing for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, as well as recently confirming his cross-over to the big screen with a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

Beyond that, it would appear that Ngannou may look to become the next big MMA star to jump into the world of boxing. When asked about the possibility of one day facing boxing mega-star Tyson Fury in the ring, Ngannou had this to say...

“That might happen in the future. I’m not turning down any challenge. Let’s see what happens in the UFC first. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”