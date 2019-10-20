UFC News: Francis Ngannou would like to face Anthony Johnson for a high-stakes fight

Francis Ngannou has won his last three fights in the Octagon.

Francis Ngannou versus Anthony Johnson. The fans have always wanted to see the two knockout artists locked up inside the Octagon. Now, what was previously written off as a dream fight that may never happen, could be edging towards reality.

It has been confirmed that Rumble is preparing to return to UFC's heavyweight division in April 2020. Johnson spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto and was open to slugging it out against Ngannou only if it's for something special.

Okamoto stated:

"I asked Anthony Johnson about a potential fight with Francis Ngannou, who he says is the scariest dude in the division. He says he expects to fight him but not just to “get everyone’s rocks off.” Says that fight will be hyped and it needs to be for something special."

Ngannou responded to Johnson's comments during an interview with MMAJunkie and was on the same page.

“I listened to what he said, and he said it well. I couldn’t say it better than that. If they put it in the right context and they put the right elements for that fight, then it should happen. But it won’t just be like, ‘OK, just go fight. Entertain people. Just go do some main event,’ or whatever, or some special fight. That doesn’t interest me.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie

Ngannou has won his last three fights and is waiting for a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The #2 ranked Heavyweight is coming off first-round knockout victories over Cain Velasquez, Curtis Blaydes and Junior Dos Santos. He is expected to face Stipe Miocic next for the title unless UFC lets Daniel Cormier complete the trilogy first.

When it comes to Anthony Johnson, the former Light Heavyweight is in talks with the UFC regarding a return. However, he has not re-entered the USADA drug testing pool.

While Johnson has previously mentioned his desire to fight in the heavyweight division, he most recently also expressed his willingness to go after Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight title.

Which one sounds better? John Jones versus Anthony Johnson or Francis Ngannou versus Anthony Johnson?