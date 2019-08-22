UFC News: Georges St. Pierre not willing to risk retirement for Nick Diaz rematch

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 3 // 22 Aug 2019, 20:47 IST

GSP (left) isn't returning to the Octagon anytime soon

Georges St. Pierre recently sat down for an interview with another Octagon legend in Chael Sonnen. While conversing with Sonne, GSP revealed that he is not willing to risk his retirement even if its for a rematch against Nick Diaz.

GSP's legacy in the UFC

Georges St. Pierre is a former two-time UFC Welterweight Champion and has established his place as one of the greatest UFC Welterweight fighters of all time. Having initially retired from the sport in 2013, GSP made his Octagon return at UFC 217 against Michael Bisping.

Upon his return to the Octagon, St. Pierre won the UFC Middleweight Championship from Bisping via a third-round technical submission and with his win, GSP became the fourth fighter in UFC history to become a champion in multiple divisions.

As the Middleweight Champion, GSP didn't have the chance to defend his title. On 13th December, 2018, he revealed on La Sueur podcast that despite completely recovering from ulcerative colitis, he hadn't decided on whether he would return to fighting or not.

Earlier this year, on 21st February, 2019, GSP officially announced his retirement from at a press conference in Montreal.

GSP on a potential Nick Diaz rematch

While speaking with Chael Sonnen in a recent interview, Georges St. Pierre said that despite having fought Nick Diaz on just one occasion in the UFC, the Stockton based fighter remains as one of GSP's biggest adversaries.

GSP added that he and Diaz possess very different personalities and the clash of personalities between the two former fighters is what makes everything interesting between the pair.

St. Pierre finally added, now that he is retired he doesn't hope to go back to the Octagon and fight Nick Diaz. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I don’t know what to say. He’s one of my biggest adversaries. Even if we only fought once, we’re kind of very different personalities, and I think the clash of personalities makes it very interesting, but I’m retired now. I don’t want to go back and fight Nick Diaz. I wish him the best of luck in his pursuit of the title if that’s what he wanted to do. It’s not interesting for me. It has nothing I can gain from that. The risk is not worth the reward.”