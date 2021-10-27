"I'm glad that he's not in my division" - Glover Teixeira on what makes Charles Oliveira such a dangerous fighter

Glover Teixeira said he's glad he isn't in the same division as newly minted UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In an interview ahead of his UFC 267 title bout, Teixeira heaped praise on his compatriot and revealed what makes him a dangerous opponent. Speaking to BT Sport, Teixeira stated:

"Charlie is like, he's amazing, man. I'd hate to fight a guy like Charlie Oliveira. You know, I'm glad he's not in my division because [that's] just the way his style is. He's so good on the ground, he's so tall and so fast. He's a very good striker. His striking has been improving a lot."

Check out Glover Teixeira's full interview below:

Both Oliveira and Teixeira have found themselves in the title picture after spending several years in the UFC. 'Do Bronx' recently captured the lightweight title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. It took him 11 years before he finally fought for the coveted gold.

Meanwhile, Teixeira will get another opportunity to become the light heavyweight champ against Jan Blachowicz. The veteran will try to replicate UFC legend Randy Couture's resurgence by becoming a light heavyweight champ in his 40s. Teixeira previously challenged Jon Jones for the crown in 2014 but lost via a lopsided decision.

Glover Teixeira reveals the secret to his resurgence

Glover Teixeira shared how he was able to find success in the twilight of his cage fighting career. The Brazilian veteran, who turns 42 on Thursday, revealed that staying disciplined and eating healthy helped him regain top contender status.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The light heavyweight star revealed that partying too hard held him back for years. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Teixeira said:

"I want another chance to fight for the title, and I want to give my best shot. So I take everything out that is bothering me, living like an athlete. It’s the price that you pay,” he said. “To be disciplined, you’ve got to change your whole lifestyle. To be that disciplined is a little painful in the beginning. But it’s worth it. I miss getting drunk, but I don’t miss the hangovers."

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh