UFC News: Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro confirmed for UFC Columbus

With the recent announcement of Jacare Souza vs Uriah Hall for UFC 249, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed another interesting fight, as the ever-controversial heavyweight fighter, Greg Hardy is all set to make his return to the Octagon in early 2020 against Yorgan De Castro.

Greg Hardy's last fight in the UFC

Greg Hardy last competed in the UFC at UFC on ESPN+21 when he replaced Junior dos Santos in a clash against Alexander Volkov. Three weeks prior to the Volkov fight, Hardy had faced UFC newcomer Ben Sosoli at UFC on ESPN+20 in a fight which he had initially won but was eventually overturned due to Hardy's usage of an inhaler in-between the rounds.

Upon his quick return to the Octagon, the former Dallas Cowboys player, suffered a loss to Volkov via unanimous decision, as it marked his second loss in the UFC, his very first since his promotional debut which he lost via disqualification due to an illegal knee to Allen Crowder.

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro set for UFC Columbus

As per announced by the UFC on their social media sites, Greg Hardy is set to make his return to the Octagon in March of 2020 against Yorgan De Castro on the 28th of March at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Hardy, who will look to get back at winning ways, will go toe-to-toe with Cape Verde's very first UFC fighter in the form of De Castro, who secured his debut win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243.

When is UFC Columbus?

UFC on ESPN 8 is set to take place on the 28th of March at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.