UFC News: Holly Holm consoles distraught Michelle Waterson after her loss in the main event of Fight Night 161

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 14 Oct 2019, 23:33 IST

Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson

As Michelle Waterson left the octagon after her loss in the main event of UFC Fight Night 161 in Tampa, her friend and training partner Holly Holm embraced her and appeared to console 'The Karate Hottie' who endured five rounds of sheer brutality from her counterpart Joanna Jedrzejczyk on the night.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm appeared to be whispering something into the ear of Waterson, who was quite visibly distraught after succumbing to a unanimous decision defeat to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Saturday’s headliner at Amalie Arena.

What was it that Holm said to her Jackson-Wink MMA teammate? In a post-fight interview with MMA Junkie, Waterson shared what 'The Preacher's Daughter' Holm told her.

“She just said she knew it wasn’t the outcome I wanted but it was – she just said it was a lot closer than what I probably feel like it is in my heart and that I’m still improving and that it’s still another step forward.”

Watch the heartwarming clip that shows Holm consoling the heartbroken Waterson.

Waterson appeared teary-eyed after the exhilarating fight which cut short her three-fight winning streak. However, like a true fighter, she vowed to work harder and return stronger, and possibly claim the UFC strawweight title sometime in the near future.

As for Holm, she recently had her showdown against Raquel Pennington canceled because of a hamstring injury she suffered while training for the fight. However, Holm told fans she expects to be back inside the cage soon. Holm and Pennington were supposed to square off at UFC 243 as a part of the main card headlined by the middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

