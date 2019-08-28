UFC News: Islam Makhachev responds to Dillon Danis' callout

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 28 Aug 2019, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Islam Makhachev will be returning to the Octagon early next month

The rivalry between Team Conor and Team Khabib will certainly go down as one of the controversial feuds in Mixed Martial Arts history and as it turns out, the rivalry between the two Lightweight fighters expands beyond just the two of them.

In another recent Twitter exchange, Dillon Danis and Islam Makachev had some harsh words in store for each other.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon after an absence of almost two years, as The Notorious One challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship upon his return fight.

Despite looking sharp in the early stages of the fight, McGregor was brutally assaulted across the Octagon by Khabib, who eventually made the Irishman tap out in the fourth round of the bout.

In the aftermath of the fight, much to everyone's shock, Nurmagomedov brutally assaulted McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis at cageside. Whereas, Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov of Team Khabib jumped the Octagon and landed a few punches on McGregor.

Islam Makhachev fires back at Dillons Danis

Currently signed to Bellator MMA, Dillon Danis is arguably one of the fastest rising Welterweights in the world, regardless of the criticism that he has been receiving from the MMA community over the past months.

In a recent tweet, Danis called out Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Makhachev, as the Brazilian claimed that a fight between the two needs to happen at some point down the line.

Makhachev certainly wasn't too impressed with the callout, as he had a savage response for Danis.

Learn to fight first you bum https://t.co/pbnDLS76XE — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) August 26, 2019

Advertisement

UFC 242- The return of Team Khabib

Islam Makhachev and other fighters from Khabib Nurmagomedov's team, including The Eagle himself with the making their return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 242 pay-per-view.

Nurmagomedov will be headlining the card, as he is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a Lightweight Title unification bout.