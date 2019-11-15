UFC News: Israel Adesanya fires back at Jon Jones, calls him a "suburban dad"

Israel Adesanya

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has been going back-and-forth against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones on social media. With Jones recently calling the latter a "f***ing nerd", 'The Last Stylebender' has now responded to the former by stating that Jones is "out of touch" and acts like a "suburban dad".

No anime conventions on Bones’ calendar, but the Adesanya showdown is circled 📅 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/cElxWzChOr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2019

Israel Adesanya's title-winning parade

Having won the interim UFC Middleweight Championship by defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, Israel Adesanya finally unified the UFC Middleweight Championship at the recently concluded UFC 243 pay-per-view in Australia.

Adesanya faced Robert Whittaker in the title unification bout and won the fight via second-round knockout to unify the UFC Middleweight Championship and become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion as well.

In the aftermath of the win, Adesanya has been going at it against Jon Jones on Twitter, taking major digs at the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, with Jones doing the same as well.

Jon Jones labeled as a "suburban dad" by Israel Adesanya

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently took a shot at Israel Adesanya's connection with anime and cartoons, billing the latter a "f***ing nerd".

Being someone who doesn't like to back-out from a trash-talking session, Adesanya responded by claiming that Jones doesn't understand the internet culture and is an old man despite only being 32.

Further, 'The Last Stylebender' called Jones a "suburban dad", which is also the reason for the latter not getting in touch with the internet culture.

Even Twitter fingers require training pic.twitter.com/XA7iMuXyPq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 14, 2019

What's next for Adesanya and Jones?

As of now, a fight between Adesanya and Jones seems very unlikely given how stacked the UFC Middleweight Division is. However, Jones is certainly looking for a credible opponent in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and could possibly lockdown with Dominick Reyes in the near future.