UFC News: Israel Adesanya interested in defending his title against Yoel Romero

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 31 Oct 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yoel Romero

UFC President Dana White recently stated that the promotion is looking for a new challenger for Israel Adesanya's middleweight title as Paulo Costa has been sidelined with an injury. Former middleweight title challenger and Costa's most recent opponent Yoel Romero seems most likely to step in.

Adesanya interested in defending his title against Romero

Adesanya, who captured the belt earlier this month after putting up a thrilling performance against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, has hinted on Twitter that Romero might just be his next opponent. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“You guys just finding out shi* we've been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months," wrote Adesanya.

This comes after Romero brought himself into contention by drawing the attention of the reigning champ, sending him a simple message via Twitter that said:

"I will see you soon boi."

Romero was recently beaten by Costa at UFC 241 in a back and forth fight which was essentially to decide the #1 contender for the title. However, Costa recently underwent surgery and will be out of action for a while.

Although Costa's manager recently said that he will be able to recover in time to face Adesanya, Dana White stated that the promotion is already looking at other options for Adesanya. Romero seems the most likely to get the opportunity now that even the champion seems interested in the bout.

The much-anticipated super-fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones and Adesanya was also being considered a possibility before White squashed all the rumors of that happening anytime soon.

Advertisement

"He just won the title, and to do a Jones superfight right now doesn’t make sense. There are guys in his own weight division that he could fight."

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out on the latest MMA News and Rumors!