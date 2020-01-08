UFC News: Israel Adesanya reveals that Yoel Romero fight is a "done deal", reveals potential date

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Israel Adesanya was supposed to take on Paulo Costa after defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 for the Middleweight Championship. Due to an injury that will keep Costa out for another 6-7 months, Adesanya had to a find a new opponent - and he called out the scariest man in the division - Yoel Romero.

Even though Romero has lost two out of his last three fights, he's still considered the biggest threat in the division and Adesanya immediately began to call the Cuban out to "silence the haters".

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his ESPN MMA show, the Kiwi Champion revealed that the Romero fight is a "done deal" and is expected to take place on March 8th, 2020 at UFC 248 (H/T theScore):

“The fight’s done,” Adesanya said. “I literally just got to the gym now. I’m about to get some work in. Make no mistake, I’m still putting work in. I’m still getting ready for my second title defense against a veteran in the game, a veteran in the wrestling, a tough motherf-----, the boogeyman of the division, the guy no one calls out - except ‘Stylebender.’”

Adesanya said that he doesn't doubt that he's going to get what he wants out of the fight.

“The fight will happen, and it will happen on our terms as well,” he added. “I’m happy. I have no doubt that I’m going to get what I want out of this fight.”

Dana White was skeptical at first to book Romero vs Adesanya, initially stating that he intended to put Romero in a fight with another top contender, with the winner of that being the next in line to face the Champion.

However, Adesanya was adamant that he wanted to face Romero and this was likely enough to convince Dana White and Sean Shelby to book the fight. Given that Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the Strawweight Championship is also on the card, this will be expected to headline UFC 248.

Not a bad way to start the year. Adesanya continues to be active. Will he be able to put away Yoel Romero away and continue to cement his legacy?