"I get up to some silly sh*t in Vegas, but I never Jones it" - Israel Adesanya takes another shot at Jon Jones' recent arrest 

Israel Adesanya has yet again jibed at Jon Jones on social media. Adesanya took to Twitter to poke fun at Jones' recent arrest in Las Vegas on charges of battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

In the tweet, Israel Adesanya claimed that even he gets up to "some silly sh*t" in Las Vegas but doesn't get into legal troubles like Jon Jones:

"I get up to some silly shit in Vegas. But I never Jones it" Adesanya wrote.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have gone back-and-forth on social media on several occasions previously. The pair even showed interest in fighting each other but the bout never came to fruition. Adesanya moved up to the light heavyweight division to fight for the title earlier this year. Had he won, Adesanya planned to eventually defend the title against 'Bones'.

However, Adesanya ended up losing to Jan Blachowicz and Jones has been preparing for a potential move to the heavyweight division for a while now. It's unlikely we'll see the pair crossing paths anytime soon.

Las Vegas is not good for Jon Jones, claims Dana White

During an interaction with ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White weighed in on Jon Jones' recent arrest. According to White, Jones always gets into trouble when he's in Las Vegas and the city is 'not good for him'. He further said that the former UFC light heavyweight champion has "a lot of demons" that he must deal with to sort out his life:

"It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again. It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. Can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man – a lot of demons," White said.

