"December 18th your career is over" - Jake Paul sends ominous warning to Tommy Fury; says he was 'secretly in camp' for seven weeks 

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have finally agreed on terms for their fight. 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' will face off in the main event of a Showtime PPV event on December 18th, 2021.

The fight was only recently announced, but Jake Paul has revealed he has been secretly in training camp for the past seven weeks. Paul clearly sees this as a massive advantage for him, stating that whilst he was training, Tommy Fury was partying and smoking cigars.

Jake Paul had the following to say in a recent Instagram post:

"I was secretly in camp for 7 weeks before Tommy signed the contract while he was at the club partying, smoking cigars at his brothers fight, and eating Krispy Kreme’s on cute dates with Molly. For the first time in my career the oddsmakers made me the underdog for this fight. I LOVE IT. I’ve been the underdog my whole life. Always been counted out. Always had the uphill battle. All of my opponents have cut corners and taken me lightly. By this time it’s too late to make changes to try and beat me :) Good luck Tommy. December 18th your career is over."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's careers so far

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been criticized in the past for the level of opposition they have faced thus far in their pro careers. Admittedly, Paul is only four fights into his career but is yet to face a professional boxer.

Instead he has fought a YouTuber, a former NBA player, and two former UFC fighters. Of the two UFC fighters, only one had legitimate striking credentials to his name. That man, of course, is former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who Jake Paul defeated in August.

Tommy Fury has had much more of a typical boxing prospect's early career so far. 'TNT' is currently 7-0, but he has only fought one opponent so far with a winning record. His other opponents have not been of a particularly high level, with Jevgenijs Andrews going into their fight with a 10-102-3 record.

Edited by Jack Cunningham