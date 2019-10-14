UFC News: Jimi Manuwa reveals surprising contender who he thinks will beat Jon Jones

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Jon Jones is undoubtedly the most dominant Light Heavyweight in MMA history and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time. After a very close unanimous decision victory over Thiago Santos, Jones looks as though he has cleared out the division.

With the arrival of Chris Weidman, however, things look to be different. But there's one Light Heavyweight prospect that many are overlooking - Johnny Walker. According to the British former Light Heavyweight Jimi Manuwa, the Brazillian rising star has exactly what it takes to put Jones out.

"He's the person who causes the most trouble"

When speaking to BJPenn.com, Jimi Manuwa claimed that Johnny Walker is the man who he can beat Jon Jones:

"I think Johnny Walker will give Jon Jones his best fight,” Manuwa, who retired earlier this year, said. “Jon uses his reach very well against most people. Most of the division is shorter than him, and he has trouble with people that are the same length as him [and] explosive people. If Johnny Walker can not get taken down, then I think he beats Jon Jones. He’s the person who causes the most trouble.”

Johnny Walker is all set to take on Corey Anderson at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. It's a huge spot for The Brazillian, whose fights in UFC have all ended with finishes. It's going to be interesting to see what the future of the division is.

Chris Weidman can probably jump the line with a win against Dominick Reyes while Walker vs Anderson seems to be a certain #1 contenders bout. Jones won't be fighting for the rest of 2019 so the status of the division will be clear by the end of the year.

In all likeliness, Jones will take on one of the four above stated men in early 2020.

