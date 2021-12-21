"It's over" - John McCarthy is convinced Stephen Thompson won't get a championship fight again

John McCarthy believes it's the end of the road for Stephen Thompson as far as title shots are concerned.

After suffering multiple setbacks in his quest for one last title run, it seems like 'Wonderboy' won't be getting another championship fight for the remainder of his career.

Analyzing Thompson's recent fight against Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45, 'Big' John said he's slowed down considerably in terms of movement inside the octagon. Once that happens, McCarthy claims it's easier for guys like Muhammad to pressure him and keep him on the back foot for the entire duration of a fight.

MMA mania @mmamania Scorecards for Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad. What a one sided domination that was. Lotsa 8s 😬 #UFCVegas45 Scorecards for Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad. What a one sided domination that was. Lotsa 8s 😬 #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/dJEqryZO2b

During an episode of his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy pointed out that Stephen Thompson is facing difficulties dealing with takedowns in the considerably smaller 25-foot octagon at the UFC Apex.

"Stephen, I love you, [but] he's slowing down and it is the difference maker and you know, he landed some good stuff in the fight but just can't maintain and that 25-foot cage for him is death. I know he's had fights and I know he's won there but you just look and if a guy is able to put pressure on him like Belal...it puts his back foot up against that cage wall all the time and all it takes is that one motion and all of a sudden he's got a guy into him, pushing him into the cage and then they are working towards the takedown.

"A big win for Belal but I just don't see, you know there's always been that question whether Stephen is going to get that championship fight, ain't going to happen anymore."

Check out the episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Stephen Thompson vows to use recent defeat to motivate himself to come back stronger

Clearly disappointed with his performance against Muhammad, Thompson issued a statement following the loss, apologizing to his coaches, family and fans.

'Wonderboy' also said the defeat will only serve as motivation to come back stronger, insisting it won't break him.

“I want to apologize to my coaches, my family, and my fans for my performance. I’m motivated not broken.”

Wonderboy's statement following the loss to Belal Muhammad

Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad collided this past weekend at UFC Vegas 45. Thompson was dominated by 'Remember The Name' throughout the fight and lost via unanimous decision.

'Wonderboy' has fought for the title on two occasions, both times against Tyron Woodley. Stephen Thompson failed to capture the title on both occasions, with the first fight ending in a stalemate and Woodley winning the second via decision.

Thompson has now lost four of his last six fights in the UFC and it's unlikely he'll ever fight for the title again.

