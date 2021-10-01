John McCarthy defends Joe Rogan and credits him for the rise of MMA, Conor McGregor's coach and Artem Lobov chime in

John McCarthy praised Joe Rogan for his contribution towards UFC and the sport of MMA as a whole amidst the seeming wave of criticism for the podcaster and commentator.

The former referee commended Rogan for the enigma and energy he has brought to the sport of MMA. McCarthy also regarded him as one of the most influential figures in the sport.

In a tweet, he said:

"Explain to me the reason any MMA writer feels the need to attack the legitimacy of what @joerogan has brought to the sport of MMA in the past, present or in the future. Without Joe’s enthusiasm, energy & ability to talk up the fighters, the sport would never have grown as fast."

Joe Rogan began working for the UFC as a backstage and post-fight interviewer. His background in taekwondo and amateur kickboxing made him the perfect figure to become the voice of the UFC in the organization's early days. His first show was UFC 12, which took place in Dothan, Alabama, in February 1997.

Since then, Rogan has been actively involved in the UFC and has done a significant job in promoting the sport of MMA globally. He has also advocated for the sport on numerous occasions when MMA was not legalized in multiple states in the United States.

UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh also chimed in and concurred with McCarthy's comments.

McGregor's teammate and friend, Artem Lobov, seemed to agree with John McCarthy and John Kavanagh as he sided with Joe Rogan, saying:

"Clicks is right!! They wont report on illegal activity like CW president Boylan running a promotion and Intensity fight management at the same time and giving fighters signed to intensity favourable match ups vs those not signed. But juicy clicky stuff about Rogan, oh yes!!"

Joe Rogan was criticized heavily by Cenk Uygur for his remarks on COVID-19 vaccination

Joe Rogan was recently condemned publicly by American political commentator and journalist Cenk Uygur.

Rogan recently shared an Instagram video titled 'Freedom.' In the video, the UFC commentator demanded that citizens of the United States stand up against governmental authorities forcibly implementing vaccine mandates.

Uygur slammed Rogan out on his show 'The Young Turks' and said:

"I want you to have the freedom to swing your hands wildly inside your own house, but obviously you don't have the freedom to swing your arms if they're coming in contact with my nose, right? You know that? I know you're a simple guy, but don't you know that Joe?..."

Watch the video below:

