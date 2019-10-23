UFC News: Jon Jones claims that a fight against Francis Ngannou is inevitable

Jon Jones

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is currently looking for a super-fight in the UFC and has claimed that there aren't many opponents left for him in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division.

Jones was recently asked on Twitter about a potential dream fight against Francis Ngannou, to which he responded saying that a matchup against The Predator is inevitable.

Francis Ngannou's recent run in the UFC

Since losing his UFC Heavyweight Championship fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, Francis Ngannou has once again picked up momentum inside the Octagon as he has been destroying his opponents left, right, and center.

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Ngannou has defeated Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 141 and at UFC's inaugural event on ESPN, The Predator defeated former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez via first-round knockout.

In his last Octagon outing, Ngannou defeated Junior dos Santos via first-round TKO and the victory also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Jon Jones comments on a potential fight against Francis Ngannou

For his last outing in the UFC Octagon, Jon Jones defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision in a very close bout in order to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Since then, Jones has been in search of a worthy opponent and despite the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Dominic Reyes compiling respective winning streaks, the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion remains interested in a "super-fight".

'Bones' was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about the possibility of a fight against Francis Ngannou, to which the current 205-pound champion responded by saying that a fight between him and The Predator is inevitable.

I feel like that fight is inevitable https://t.co/3r5Wvl6t93 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

What's next for Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou?

As of now, Jon Jones' next opponent is still unknown, whereas, on the other hand, Francis Ngannou is frustrated with the way UFC has been treating him lately and not offering him fights instead.